Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 91 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

