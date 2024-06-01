AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $107.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ACM opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -970.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of AECOM by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.