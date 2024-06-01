Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in May

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,719,300 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 2,399,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

AOIFF stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.02. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

