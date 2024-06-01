Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.41 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

