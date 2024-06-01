Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.41 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.