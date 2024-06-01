Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.32. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). As a group, analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,569.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

