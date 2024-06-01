Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

