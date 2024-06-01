Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at C$22.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.72. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total transaction of C$210,770.00. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,136. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

