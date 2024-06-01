Alex P. Schultz Buys 2,500 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 2,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $19,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,314.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LIND stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.