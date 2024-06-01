Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $7.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,104 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 437,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $8,936,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

