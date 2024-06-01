Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.96 and last traded at $79.58. Approximately 4,980,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,664,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

