Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,182 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 905,015 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 544,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,533 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alignment Healthcare Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
