Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.75. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALHC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $144,036.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 905,015 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 544,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

