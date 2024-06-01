Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 492,358 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,358 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.34% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $26,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AU. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AU opened at $24.19 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

