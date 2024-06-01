Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,531 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $22,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $804,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RY opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

