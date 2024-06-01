Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $196.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.