Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $21.99 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $4,503,659.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 648,643 shares of company stock worth $38,927,466. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.88. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

