Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $24.33 Million Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 955,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after buying an additional 130,426 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 335,004 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Schneider National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,649,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 996,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 197,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

