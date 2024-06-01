Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $25.05 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $25,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MLM opened at $571.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $595.33 and a 200-day moving average of $543.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.