Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $26.68 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 212,866 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $26,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $117,621,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,549 shares of company stock worth $3,363,375. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $206.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

