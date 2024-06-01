Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $29.94 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,750 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $29,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 189,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,731,000 after buying an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $82,209,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $209.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.49 and a 12-month high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.