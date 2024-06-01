Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.