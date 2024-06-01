Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 148,957 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 148,957 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.41% of Sensata Technologies worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 66,326 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

NYSE ST opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

