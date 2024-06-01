Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 191,674 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,674 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Chesapeake Energy worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 63.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 114,239 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 167.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

