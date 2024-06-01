Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 242,723 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,753,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 242,723 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.31% of Kinross Gold worth $22,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 81,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

