Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 32,775 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avantor were worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after acquiring an additional 211,189 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,939,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,251,000 after buying an additional 299,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $156,455,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 56.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after buying an additional 2,381,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after buying an additional 1,171,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

