Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 979,783 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,485,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979,783 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $26,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $342,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,233 in the last three months. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

