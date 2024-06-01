Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.44. Approximately 83,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

The company has a market cap of $814.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

