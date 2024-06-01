Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,602,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $922,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,465,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $601,545,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $178.77.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

