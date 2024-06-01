Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 1.6%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $172.73 and last traded at $173.08. 5,433,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 29,312,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

