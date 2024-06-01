ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANA Stock Performance

ALNPY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. ANA has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANA will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

