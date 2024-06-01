Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UTI stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.