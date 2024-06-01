Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target at $169.18

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $121.85 and a 12-month high of $168.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

