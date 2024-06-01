Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Price Target at $28.40

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

YOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:YOU opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.