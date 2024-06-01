Analysts Set Expectations for CAVA Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAVA)

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

CAVA Group stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 225.71. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

