Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) PT at C$40.17

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at C$36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. In related news, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 20,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04. Insiders have bought 54,623 shares of company stock worth $2,055,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

