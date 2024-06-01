Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Target Price at $40.20

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

FE opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

