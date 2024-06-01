Analysts Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Price at $76.43

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $43,281,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,870,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Forward Air by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 608,430 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $444.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

