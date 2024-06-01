Analysts Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price at $38.00

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

LOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

