Analysts Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) PT at $19.80

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of NS stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.
NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
