Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $87.08

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,088. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

