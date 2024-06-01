Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $80.17

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

