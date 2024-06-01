Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target at $67.75

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 in the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,520,000 after buying an additional 112,517 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,383,000 after buying an additional 98,068 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 552,452 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

