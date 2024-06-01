Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$54.50

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.50.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other TC Energy news, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.97 per share, with a total value of C$48,098.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,098.75. In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Also, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.97 per share, with a total value of C$48,098.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,098.75. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$55.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

