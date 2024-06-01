Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Target Price at $109.69

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

