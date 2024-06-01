Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $13.61

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.61.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WU

Western Union Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WU opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 168.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 460,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 289,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $155,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.