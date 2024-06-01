Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $87.85

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $8,308,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 790,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.