Analysts Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target at $22.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.24.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 131.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.