Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $43.33

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ZION opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

