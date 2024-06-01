Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.14.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

